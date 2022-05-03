 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lori Dee Antony

Lori Dee Antony

SPARTA — Lori Dee Antony, age 59, of Sparta, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away in her sleep at her childhood home on April 30, 2022, following a courageous, four-year battle with cancer.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sparta Area Cancer Society (SACS) or Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP).

Online condolences may be offered at schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, assisted the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News