SPARTA — Lori Dee Antony, age 59, of Sparta, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away in her sleep at her childhood home on April 30, 2022, following a courageous, four-year battle with cancer.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sparta Area Cancer Society (SACS) or Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP).

Online condolences may be offered at schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, assisted the family with arrangements.