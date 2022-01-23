Our genuine and free-spirited mother, aunt, sister, and friend lost a hard-fought battle with cancer and went to Heaven on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Lori Sage was born on March 13, 1966, in Madison, WI. She grew up in Onalaska, WI, with her parents Beverly and Marvin Sage, sister Cindy Bluske and brother Mark Sage. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1984, and continued on to cheer for the Catbirds basketball team, which she took much pride in. From there she attended Western Technical College to receive her dental assistant associates degree. She worked most of her career at Cowgill Dental, where she created long-lasting friendships with her co-workers.

She married Chase Miller in 1998, whom she birthed three beautiful children with; Everett Miller, Alaina Miller, and Emily Miller. Chase and Lori later divorced, but their children will continue to carry her immense light with them and spread the joy that she so easily carried with her everywhere.

She enjoyed spending her time in the yard, garden, and as some of you know making stained glass projects. Her mother Beverly was able to take the entire family on a cruise shortly before her own death, the memories from which will last forever. The beach was one of her favorite places to be other than with her children. She very much enjoyed the company of pets including the family dog Molly, and cats, Gordito and Nod, who she will be reunited with in Heaven.

Her outgoing personality attracted many friendships from some very special people that provided tons of love and support. Her time spent with them included going kayaking, camping, cross-country skiing, and creating many memories.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service. Eulogies will begin at 7:15 p.m., shortly before the service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.