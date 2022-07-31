Lori (Sylvia Loretta) Beckstrom left this world peacefully on July 19, 2022, at Traditions Memory Care, La Crescent, Minn., as a result of Alzheimer’s disease. Her devoted husband was at her side, as always.

On the 2nd of October, 1934, in Covington County, Ala., Lori was born the tenth of twelve children to Jimmie Lois Floyd and Clyde C. Powell. She was raised on the family’s 180-acre farm.

After high school, Lori attended the state vocational trade school at Napier Field, Ala., and later studied accounting. She met her husband, Roger, while he was stationed in the U.S. Army at Camp Rucker, Ala. They were married January 15, 1955, in Opp and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year!

Lori’s upbringing taught her the importance of helping one’s neighbor. She had a particular love for the elderly. This passion blossomed during her time as the activities director for a local nursing home in Huron, S.D. — one of the cities the Beckstroms called home. Shortly after moving to La Crosse, Lori assisted Geri Perry in originating the Mobile Meals program. She went on to develop the County Senior Nutrition Program which provided meals at senior centers and living facilities throughout La Crosse County. She spent countless hours volunteering in RSVP and the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging & Health groups.

The church was also at the center of Lori’s life. She served St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in many capacities, from church council president to confirmation teacher to Bethel Bible series leader to WAFER program coordinator.

Lori loved life and lived it to the fullest! Along with their longtime friends, Dan and Marie Vinge, Lori and Roger enjoyed many international travel adventures. After retiring, they spent winters along the Gulf Coast each year to be near Lori’s siblings. She loved music and laughter, and she had a rare gift of being able to laugh at herself.

She loved her family. After her own children had “left the nest,” Lori and Roger hosted a number of high school exchange students from Scandinavia over 5 years. They maintained lifelong relationships with Mattias, Uno, Kimmo, Mikael, Frederik, and their families.

Lori spent untold hours playing with her grandchildren. How she loved those babies! She adored being a part of all their activities and was so proud of all their accomplishments!

Lori is survived by her husband, Roger; children: Gretchen, Heidi (Philip) Connolly, Erik; grandchildren: Tanner, Kaysee, Brenna, and Aine; siblings: Olivia Maynard, Maurice Powell, and Larry (Sarah) Powell; brothers-in-law: Duane (Mona) Beckstrom, Keith Beckstrom; sisters-in-law: Nell Powell, Janis Friedman; and many nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Jimmie Powell; parents-in-law: Iner and Margaret Beckstrom; daughter-in-law: Jo Lindoo; brothers: Ray Powell, Clyde (Fern) Powell, Rex Powell; sisters: Luna (Elmer) Sasser, Barbara Olmstead, Marjorie Evers, Jewel Davis, Linda (David) Shreve; brothers-in-law: Cyril Maynard and Larry Friedman; sister-in-law: Barbara Powell; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Pastor Mark Bartusch will officiate and burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mobile Meals, WAFER, or Sugar Creek Bible Camp in Ferryville, Wisconsin. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.