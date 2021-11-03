Lorie Marie Bembnister

Lori Marie Bembnister, age 45 of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gundersen Medical Center following a courageous battle with Lymphoma. Lori was born on March 26, 1976 in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Graduating first from Cedarburg High School and then from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Lori was a stand-out soccer player, earning all-conference defender while at college. She was joined in marriage to Joe Bembnister on October 7, 2000. Following graduation from UW-Eau Claire, she worked at La Crosse Mail & Print and as a personal trainer for nearly 20 years. However, the desire within was her driving force; Lori will be remembered as a Coach for so many young women and men in Soccer. She coached several club-level teams, those being RUSH, VISA, MVS, De Pere Select and she was the Holmen High School Women’s Varsity Soccer Coach. She was delighted in seeing her daughters’ accomplishments in life and seeing her young athletes’ successes in practice and on the field.

Lori is survived by her husband Joe; daughters, Taylor and Talia; mother, Judy Snieg; sister, Michelle (Shawn) Lastovich; brothers, Mike (Jennifer) Snieg and David (Tamara) Snieg; parents-in-law, Rollie and Sue Bembnister; sister-in-law, Krissy (Adam) Becks; brother-in-law, Ryan (Laura) Bembnister; and 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Snieg.

Funeral Services will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (1215 Redwood St., Onalaska, WI) with Pastor David Baumgarn officiating. A time for visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A committal service will follow at Onalaska Cemetery. Friends and family are also invited to a celebration of Lori’s life at the Holmen American Legion from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Anyone attending any of the services is encouraged to wear a soccer jersey or team apparel supporting Lori’s life in coaching soccer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, specifically to help other families’ financial needs while undergoing treatment for Celiac Disease or Lymphoma.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.