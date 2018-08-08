NODINE/LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Loris B. Rustad, 86, formerly of Nodine and La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1931, to Paul and Theresa (Papenfuss) Radsek. She married Jerry Schwarz in 1953, in Nodine and they later divorced. She then married Oliver Rustad in June of 1968, in Nodine. Oliver preceded Loris in death July 14, 2005.
Loris worked as a medical secretary at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for 40 years, until retiring. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, where she was active in the ladies aid and served as a church organist for many years. She was also a member of the Luther High Auxiliary and volunteered at the Good Steward Shop. In their free time, Loris and Oliver loved traveling, especially the western U.S.
Loris is survived by two sons, David (Donna) Schwarz of Cody, Wyo., and Daniel (Theresa) Schwarz of Warrenton, Ore.; a stepson, Scott (Laura) Rustad of La Crosse; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Becky (Vince) Loera and their son, Charles of La Crosse, Jessie (Ben) Fortuna and their son, Abraham of La Crescent, Cody (Kasie) Schwarz and their children, Riggens, Kenley and Wyatt of Cody, Wyo., Clinton (Jess) Schwarz and their children, Richelle and Alex of Licking, Mo., Toni Schwarz of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cole Schwarz of Beaverton, Ore., Robert Rustad of La Crosse and Tara (Bryant) Heilman and their children, Zoey, Jada and Lexi of La Crosse. She is also survived by one sister, Renata Rislow of Lewiston, Minn.; and her family. In addition to her husband, Oliver, Loris was also preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Rustad; and a brother, Carl Radsek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran School. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.