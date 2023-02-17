VERO BEACH, Fla. — Lorna Jean Hirschuber, 62, formerly from Onalaska, Wis., died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, peacefully at home in Vero Beach, Fla.

Lorna was born October 22, 1960, in Minnesota to Dean and Verna (Callahan) Gaulke. She grew up in St. Charles, Minn., and graduated from St. Charles High School. She married her surviving husband, Rick Hirschuber, on April 1, 1985, in La Crosse, Wis. They settled down in Wisconsin and together raised two children in the Holmen/Onalaska area. She ran a licensed day care as well as had a degree as Paralegal.

Lorna was a religious and loving wife, mother, grandmother, best friend and a kind soul. She had a green thumb and knack for gardening and growing many different plants. She was a devoted follower of God, the Bible and her moral compass was second to none. She loved animals, the beach and the time she had with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Rick Hirschuber; two children: Sheldon (Cindy) Hirschuber of Vero Beach, Fla., Daniel (Shelby) Hirschuber of Sparta, Wis.; a grandchild, Giselle Hirschuber and Carter whom she also loved; her siblings: Laurita (Brian) Tabako of Otsego, Minn., Linda (Ray) Rapp of North Las Vegas, Nev., and Kevin (Rhonda) Gaulke of Woodbury; Lorna was preceded in death by her parents.

Lorna’s faith and resilience was as strong as they come, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please, plant a tree www.sympathyfloralstore.com.

A memorial service will be performed, please contact family for details.