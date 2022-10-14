Lorna Mae (Waters) Augedahl, 67, died peacefully at home on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Lorna was born in Waukon, Iowa, on March 2, 1955, to Jim and Anna Mae Waters. She was a 1973 Caledonia High School graduate. She was employed at Waters Restaurant, Hotel, Bar and Bowling Alley when she met the love of her life, Paul Augedahl. They were married on July 6, 1974, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. They settled in Caledonia, where they raised their three children. Lorna loved to cook, bake, sew and crochet. She enjoyed softball, bowling and bingo. She was dedicated to watching her soap operas and the Minnesota Twins. Her favorite place to be was surrounded by family and friends; especially her children, grandchildren and husband.

Lorna is survived by her husband, Paul Augedahl; three children: Stacey (Jeremy) Thompson, Adam (Arlene) Augedahl both of Caledonia, and Caleb Augedahl of St. Paul, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Aidan, Abraham and Alexander Augedahl, and Zachary and Nora Thompson; a brother, John (Shelby) Waters; three sisters: Marilyn Rose, Mary (Tim) Serres, Barb (Collin) Johnson; brother and sister-in-laws: Dave Augedahl, Anne Augedahl, Clare (Bill) Klug, Mike Augedahl, Ann (Tony) Bauer, Phil (Cindy) Augedahl, Bill (Kim) Augedahl; caregivers: Theresa and Katie.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Anna Mae Waters; in-laws: Art and Dolores Augedahl; brother-in-law, Robert Augedahl; sister-in-law, Helen Augedahl; nephews: Ethan and Simon Augedahl.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, Caledonia. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, with rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Rev. Thomas Jennings will officiate, burial at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s School, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.