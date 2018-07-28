Lorraine A. Ganrude, 89, of La Crosse passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Assisted Living.
She was born in Caledonia, Minn., July 16, 1929, to Walter and Alice (Nelson) Moe. Lorraine married Dale E. Ganrude in 1949 and he preceded her in death Dec. 3, 1996.
Lorraine was a dedicated employee of the La Crosse Tribune, retiring in 1994.
She was an active member of Olivet Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, participating in various ladies groups and especially enjoying the activities of the XYZs.
Flower gardening was one of Lorraine’s favorite things to do. She delivered Meals on Wheels to local residents for many years.
Lorraine is fondly remembered as a dedicated mother and grandmother whose favorite times were spent with family. She loved spending time on the river fishing and camping on sandbars, when the kids were young, traveling with family throughout the U.S., travel with Jeanne to Europe and Japan, and at many family dinners and gatherings to celebrate time together and sample Alan’s cuisine.
Lorraine’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Riverside for their loving compassion and care.
Lorraine is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Ganrude of Hollywood, Fla.; son, Alan (Sue Thiede) Ganrude of Houston, Minn.; two grandchildren, Alexander Ganrude and Nathanial (Emily Perry) Ganrude; and a brother, Garland (Joann) Moe.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor Luanne Sorenson will officiate and entombment will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.