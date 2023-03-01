VIROQUA—Lorraine C. Paulsrud, age 70, of Viroqua, WI, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She was born in Viroqua on August 16, 1952, the daughter of Clifford Sr., and Lila (Dunnum) Paulsrud. Lorraine graduated from De Soto High School, helped on her parent’s farm, and worked at Blumenthal Manufacturing for 33 years. Although she was a quiet individual, Lorraine never let her disability hold her back from getting involved in family activities. She was a kind and loving person who always cared about her family members and their lives. Lorraine had a talent for keeping track of birthdays and knowing the special dates of those she cared about. Her childlike nature allowed her to experience great joy from the simplest things. Whether it was going out to look at Christmas lights or staying in to have a can of pop and watch TV, Lorraine found pleasure in doing what she liked, and her smile was infectious. She planned her schedule around those little moments that made her life so very special and she will be dearly missed.