Lorraine Dorothy Riddle passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Lorraine was born Dec. 21, 1923, to Edward and Minnie (Bruring) Voves in the Hungry Point area of south La Crosse. She met the love of life, Evon Riddle, at the Avalon Ballroom during World War II and married soon after. Mom followed him through the training camps until he deployed overseas for the war.
After the war, Mom and Dad settled first in dad’s hometown of Laneville, Texas. There, a tragic home accident took the life of our sister, Sherry, at age 20 months. After relocating to La Crosse, Mom spent her time as a homemaker and raised her two children, Terry and Wanda Riddle.
In the latter years, Mom and Dad explored the tri-state area, haunting the farm auctions and yard sales, always collecting antiques. Mom’s special love was antique dolls, material for sewing doll clothes, lace, buttons and bows. Mom hand-sewed all the dresses, outfits and costumes for her dolls, using a lifetime of collected antique materials.
She loved the Antique Road Show and traveled to three of them to have items appraised. She never hit the big time, but we sure had fun. She really liked the Keno brothers and actually met them at one of the shows getting food. She introduced herself and had quite a long chat with them. It was the highlight of her day.
Mom immensely enjoyed picnics, drive-in theaters, her children, grandkids and great-grandkids and her home on the North Side.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Alarcon; her two children, Terry Riddle and Wanda Winslow; granddaughters, Jamie Winslow, Shawna Duschesneau and Stacy Stout; grandsons, Jake Winslow and Bill Riddle; great-grandchildren, Addi, Aiden, Anthony, Brealyn, Cagen, Jacob, Jenna, Jewelea and Rebekah; and lifelong friend, Jean Sauer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Minnie Voves; her daughter, Sherry Ann Riddle; brother, Ralph Voves; and husband, Evon Riddle.
Our mom was a true and faithful woman to her God, her husband and her family. We rejoice that she is finally with her God and her family.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.