CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lorraine E. Kasper, 99 of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

She was born in Clayton, Wisconsin, on Sept. 22, 1923, to Paul and Rose (Weiss) Grosskreutz. She married Ernest Kasper in 1944, and together they farmed in Barron, Wisconsin, and raised their four children. Lorraine was an amazing cook and baker. She showed her love for her family and friends by making sure everyone was well fed. During family gatherings, she always provided an overabundance of delicious food, and she made many beautifully decorated birthday, baptism, confirmation and wedding cakes for family and friends. In addition to helping on the farm, including canning and preserving garden harvests, Lorraine was a baker/cook for 29 years at King Edward’s Inn in Rice Lake. After Ernest’s death, Lorraine moved to Chippewa Falls and she and her daughter, Jane, owned and operated Jane’s Catering for 25 years. Lorraine and Jane catered for many special events, including catering for musical entertainers who headlined at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, such as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

Lorraine believed in working hard and keeping active. She worked at Jane’s catering into her 80s, and up until a few days before her death, Lorraine still insisted on doing the dishes, baking bread and playing cards with family and friends, even though things were no longer easy for her. In her later years, Lorraine lived with her daughter, Jane, who lovingly cared for her and allowed her to remain in her home.

Lorraine was a woman of strong faith, and she had an unending love for her family. She cared deeply for and was so very proud of each and every one of her family members. Lorraine had a never-ending positive attitude when faced with adversity, and she would always say to “take one day at a time” and “God has always been so good to me.” She was incredibly compassionate and caring and made everyone she knew feel loved and special. Lorraine lived a full life, and those whom she loved were so very fortunate to have had her in their lives for many years. All who knew and loved her were truly blessed.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Jane Smiskey; sons, George (Sharon), Cleve (Kathryn) and Robert (Deborah) Kasper; grandchildren, Paul (Holly) Kasper, Michelle (Darin) Fellom, Andrea Jones, Becky Kasper, Jacob (Holly) Kasper, Gabe (Melissa) Kasper, and Anna (Josh) Gremminger; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Arthur Schmidt; along with many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Kasper; granddaughter, Elizabeth Kasper; and brothers, Duane and Lyle Grosskreutz.

The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. Daniel Wonderly and Rev. Ronald Mueller will be officiating. The interment will be in Wayside Cemetery in Barron at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO, 63105, for tuition/student aide.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.