Lorraine E. King, 92, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Benedictine Villa.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Chicago, to John and Estelle Bauer. Lorraine was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. As a young woman, Lorraine was inspired when she saw the movie “Boys Town” and began writing to a young man listed at the end of the movie from the real Boys Town, who was enlisting in the military as a paratrooper in World War II. She became pen pals with Bill King and carried on a correspondence with him from 1942 to 1945. They were married in 1946, until Bill’s death in 2011. Lorraine and Bill lived in the Chicago area until 1987, when they moved to La Crosse, to be closer to family. Lorraine was a volunteer at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare for over 25 years. She enjoyed the special people she worked with and made lasting friendships.
Her bridge club was a favorite pastime for many years with a great group of ladies she loved dearly.
Lorraine is survived by three sons, Michael of Eagle River, Alaska, Robert (Linda) of Duluth, Minn., and Daniel (Sally) of La Crosse; five grandchildren, including Ryan, Katherine, Maria, Kristen and Brandon; one great-grandchild, Lily Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Marjorie.
She wished to extend her gratitude to her family and friends who encouraged and helped her through this journey.
Memorials can be made to Mary Mother of The Church building fund and the Coulee Region Humane Society.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Mary Mother of the Church. Father Brian Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
