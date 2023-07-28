Lorraine Evelyn Davey

TOMAH - Lorraine Evelyn Davey, age 68, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home in Tomah. She was born on April 26, 1955 to Duaine and Lillian (Klingenberg) Williams.

Lorraine was united in marriage to Walter Edward Davey on May 5, 1973. She worked for many years for Northern Engraving in Sparta and later on for the European Cafe in Tomah. Some of her favorite things were her special companions- her cats, Athema and Dale (Earnhardt). She enjoyed collecting classic cars, especially Coupes. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Walter E. Davey III and Lori Ann Davey both of Tomah; sister, Lucille Olson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter; a brother, Harrison; and brother-in-law, Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will held be at a later date in the Greenfield Cemetery.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.