WARRENS—Lorraine J. Pierce, age 76, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away January 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1946, to Earle and Joyce (Reynolds) Gray at home in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Lorraine was a graduate of the Tomah High School Class of 1964. She was united in marriage to Norman “Woody” Pierce March 20, 1971 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah.

Lorraine loved spending time with her family. She became a bonus mom and grandma to all of the children she babysat throughout her life. Lorraine enjoyed being the family historian. She had a great memory and kept organized record books of family birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, funerals etc. She loved feeding people, no one left her house hungry. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, doing puzzles and reading books. Cranfest was a special time of year for her, she loved having family and friends at her home to celebrate. Lorraine always had a camera with her. Her great granddaughter Brielle was the light of her life. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Steve Pierce of Warrens, WI, Julie (Jay Byrd) Pierce and Joanne (Matt) Nickels all of Tomah, WI, granddaughter, Cassandra Tollefson and great granddaughter, Brielle, sisters, Carol Gray, Alice (LaMonte) Wilder, Judy (Bob) Sieler, LuAnn Eirschele, Linda Gray and Diane Gray, her “special girls”, Megan and Molly Sutton. She is further survived by in-law’s, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earle and Joyce, her husband, Woody, her grandson, Eric Tollefson, brothers, Ken Gray, Bob Gray and Don Gray, and a nephew, Paul Wilder.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 5:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Gerke will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited for a visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A meal will be served at the Tomah American Legion Post #201 following the service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at