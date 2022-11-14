CADOTT — Lorraine L. Beaudin, 100, of Cadott, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in her home.

Lorraine was born on November 2, 1922, to Oliver and Louise (Peterson) Wilson in Albert Lea, Minn.

Lorraine proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

Lorraine joined Glen Beaudin in marriage on September 14, 1946, in Eau Claire, Wis.

Together they built a life and grew their family in the Cadott area.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Darlene (George) Hora of Jackson, Wis.; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; brother, Hiram (Bonnie) Wilson of Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, special friend & caregiver Patricia Englert; and family (Gary, Mike, Terry and Jeff).

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Beaudin; son, Timothy Beaudin; sister, Beatrice Payne; brothers: Charles Wilson and David Wilson.

Lorraine was a joy-filled gal who love, love, loved her life. She is now held in the hollow of our Lord’s hand and in the arms of her darling Glen.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott, Wis., with Rev. George Olinske officiating.

Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, Wis., with Military honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church, 257 N. Maple St., Cadott.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, Wis.

