Lorraine “Lori” Marie (Weigel) Rau, 84, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse with loved ones at her side. Lorraine was born in La Crosse and eventually relocated to Vero Beach, Florida. Most recently she would return to La Crosse in summer to spend time with her family. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Albion and Lucille (Olsen) Weigel; her husband, the love of her life, John “Pete” Alden Rau; and two brothers, Robert E. Weigel and Gerald F. Weigel.

Lorraine loved family get-togethers and just hanging out with her kids and grandkids. She was adventurous and up for any outing or trip her kids would suggest, such as an 80th birthday trip to New York City, a place she had never been. Lorraine enjoyed traveling with her husband, Pete, especially their trips to Switzerland. She was a master gardener and especially interested in the use of herbs for healing. Lorraine loved to read and was never without a book. She also enjoyed stamping and making thoughtful, handmade greeting cards. Grandma’s handmade cards were the topic of conversation when her grandkids visited while she was ill; many of them have saved every card she ever sent them. That meant so much to Lorraine.

Lorraine is survived by two brothers, Thomas E. Weigel and James C. Weigel; one sister, Patricia Goyette; her five children, Dana Borreson, Shawn Miller, Alan Miller, Mara Miller, and Nelson “Paul” (Arlette) Miller; two step- children, John A. Rau Jr. and Ellen Bachmeyer, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the San Damiano Chapel on Viterbo University Campus. Fr. Conrad Targonski will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the chapel on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will be held in Vero Beach, Florida, at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, New York 10087. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.