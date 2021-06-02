Lorraine M. (Greene) Newbrough

Lorraine proudly graduated from Viterbo University and became a trailblazer in earning an advanced degree at Loyola University in the 1950’s when advanced education for women was not common. She was proud of having 18 years of Catholic education. She was a past member of National Association of Social Workers, Delta Kappa Gamma and ACSW Academy. For much of her adult life, she lived in San Diego, CA. Her professional career as a social worker with San Diego County earned her many awards and acclaims for her work with both children and the elderly. Lorraine did significant research in genealogy. This lead to her and other family members obtaining dual citizenship with the country of Luxembourg. She also was president of the Colonial Dames in San Diego and served as a Regent for a local chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).