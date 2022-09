WINONA — Lorraine M. Kujak, age 89, of Winona passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.