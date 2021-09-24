 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorraine M. Lang

Lorraine M. Lang

Lorraine M. Lang, 89 of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Homes, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Per family request, please be aware of Social Distancing Guidelines and mask wearing is encouraged.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are concerned about their child's safety on the internet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News