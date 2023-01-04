Lorraine M. Marsolek of Independence, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022, at age 86. She spent her last days surrounded by the love of her family and friends, and the magic of the Christmas holiday.

Lorraine was born on October 1, 1936, on a small farm in North Creek, Wisconsin to Jacob and Elizabeth (Mish) Waletzko. She married the love of her life, Ronald Marsolek, on June 23, 1972, in Arcadia, Wisconsin. They had two children — daughter, Sheila (Hoff), and son, Kevin. Lorraine worked hard throughout her life and took great pride in her more than a decade cleaning and caring for the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, School and Rectory. She loved nature, plants, cooking and gardening. Her backyard was a botanical oasis where she spent much time tending her many varieties of hostas. She often said she hoped the Lord would put her to work in His garden upon her passing.

Lorraine was a woman of deep faith which carried her through the most difficult moments in her life. She prayed so often that Ronald often repaired her rosary which she repeatedly wore out. Lorraine and Ronald loved to travel with daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Jerrod, going to Hawaii, Alaska, Utah, Nevada, Niagara Falls, and many national parks including Glacier and Yosemite. Ronald and Lorraine celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer. She is reunited in heaven with her son, Kevin; parents; sister and brother-in-law: Darlene and Richard Keiser; sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn and Edward Rebarchek; brothers: Aloizy Waletzko and Edmund Waletzko; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Waletzko; brother-in-law, Donald Tilghman; grand-cat, Tanker; and other family.

She is watching over husband, Ronald; daughter and son-in-law: Sheila and Jerrod Hoff; three grand-kitties (L.J., Indee, and Bitty); brothers: Ralph, LeRoy (Rose) Waletzko and Roger (Diane)Waletzko; sweet little sister, Jeanette Tilghman; sister-in-law, Rosie Waletzko; and Michael (Pata) and Richard (Kathy) Warner who visited her nearly every morning over coffee.

Special thank you to the friends and neighbors who visited and sent well wishes, and to the Eau Claire Mayo Hospice Team for their extraordinary care and comfort to Lorraine and her family. Spoczywaj w pokoju (rest in peace).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be at a later date in S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.