Lorraine M. Schaefer

Lorraine Schaefer passed away peacefully at her residence at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughters Julie Huntington (Craig Taber), Jill McCollough (Jeff) and Jody Huntington. Also her grandchildren Michael Valentine (Lisa) and Jamie Valentine (Lexie) and great-grandchildren Ashlee, Maddux, Jackson, Nora and Lawson.

Lorraine was a funny and kind person. She loved meeting new people and sharing a laugh or two. When she was able to, she loved to garden and always had the most beautiful flowers. She never met a plant she couldn't keep growing. After she retired from the Company store after 20+ years, she worked at Walmart as a greeter. Everyone she met warmed to her smile and sense of humor, and she made many wonderful friends. She had a love for Packers football on Sunday with a good Pizza King special pizza. She also loved to test her luck gambling occasionally at the local casinos or a couple trips in her younger years to Las Vegas. Wherever she went, she enjoyed the people she was with and those who she met along the way.

Lorraine will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her feisty personality and her joy of belting out a tune and dancing. She is more than likely singing and dancing today.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Tony Derksen, who spent so much time caring for her and being a great friend and who she cared for greatly. His kindness was invaluable to her and her family. Also, Linda Mashak, who never forgot Lorraine after she left her greeter post and always shared birthdays and holidays with visits. She was a very good friend.

There will be no funeral per Lorraine's wishes. The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date. Any donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.