CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lorraine Patricia McCarten “Patsy,” 97, died peacefully at her care center in Bloomer on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Patsy was born on July 15, 1925, to Albert and Emily (Lessman) Przybylski. She moved to Wisconsin and spent most of her life in Chippewa Falls working as both a cook and caregiver.

Patsy loved animals and adopted many cats and dogs over the years. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, games and was an avid reader. Despite the many hardships she endured, she always remained optimistic and hopeful. She provided nurturing foster and kinship care to many individuals becoming a mother/grandmother figure to them.

Patsy is survived by her sister, Margaret “Margie” Johnson; sister-in-law, Irene Przybylski; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Patsy did not wish to have any type of service.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com or cards/letters may be sent to Margaret Johnson, The Shores of Lake Phalen, 1870 East Shore Drive #302, Maplewood, MN, 55109.