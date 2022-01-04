 Skip to main content
Lorraine R. Hunter

BANGOR—Lorraine R. Hunter, 86, of Bangor, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Moments Hospice in Bangor, WI.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Chaplain Jim Opgenorth to officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Private family interment Valley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

