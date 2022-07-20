UTICA—Lorraine Schultz, 87, of Utica, died Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born February 6, 1935 in rural Arcadia, WI. Lorraine and Richard “Dick” Schultz were married on August 26, 1964. They made their home in Utica where they raised their five children.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Dick of Utica; their five children: Gerrie Tobias of Carlsbad, CA, Pat Schultz (Kim Buske) of Rochester, Tim (Marcia) Schultz of Altura, Bill (Lisa) Schultz of Plainview and Jeff (Jennifer) Schultz of Lakeville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Hank and Willie Hentges. She was preceded in death by seven siblings.

A Funeral mass will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. Burial will be in Mecklenburg Cemetery in rural Stockton. A visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com