WESTBY — Lorraine Yvonne (Bekkum) Bakkestuen, age 86, of rural Westby, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home of 64 years. She was born on January 16, 1937, to Otis and Edna Marie (Larson) Bekkum at the Tillie and Ida Egge farm in the Town of Christiana, Vernon County, Wisconsin. She was baptized on March 7, 1937, by Reverend Norris Olson at the Skogdalen parsonage. Her sponsors were Kenneth and Irene Haugen and Oscar and Millie Larson.

Lorraine attended the Bloomingdale School, and then Westby High School, graduating as the salutatorian of the class of 1955. She was united in a marriage to Cyrus J. Bakkestuen on March 3, 1956, and they resided in La Crosse until 1959 and then moved to the farm, where she was a homemaker and farmer. She was elected to serve on the Township of Coon in 1977, a job she was dedicated to for 42 years. She also worked at Hansen’s IGA in Westby from 1991 to 2017.

Lorraine was a member of Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby, where she served as financial secretary, president, and vice president of Vang WELCA, was chair of the Ruth Circle, and taught Sunday school.

Lorraine is survived by two children, Cheryl L. Bakkestuen, of Wyoming, Iowa, and Mark A. Bakkestuen of Westby; a step-granddaughter, Lauren Waugh of Kannapolis, N.C.; two sons-in-law, Harlan Waugh of Wyoming, Iowa, and Willard “Will” Buckholtz of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Vivian Jacobson, Norma Bekkum, and Audrey Bakkestuen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Edna Bekkum; husband, Cyrus on May 3, 1991; daughter, Kathleen J. (Bakkestuen) Buckholtz on November 23, 2006; sister, Leona M. Haakenson on March 6, 2016; brothers, Wallace Bekkum on October 1, 1968 and Kenneth on February 12, 1991; nieces, Lisa Midtlien, Loretta (Midtlien) Betz, and Lorie Bekkum; nephew, Greg Midtlien; and special pet, “Black Kitty,” 1991-2008.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Vang Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Lorraine will be laid to rest at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.