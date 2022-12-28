WESTBY—Lou Ann Engh, 85 of Westby, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.