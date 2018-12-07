ELGIN, Ill — Louis Uresk, D.D.S., 91, of Elgin passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Louis was born on his family’s ranch in Myton, Utah, March 31, 1927, and was the son of the late Matthew and Ursula (nee Skoflanc) Uresk. He was raised in Utah and had many fond memories of growing up during the depression, working hard and always having food to eat. Louis grew up in a large family that remains very close. He looked forward to the yearly family reunion in Utah and barbeque, which has been going on yearly since 1922. Louis was a graduate of Utah State Agriculture College and then attended Northwestern University Dental School, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Science. Louis practiced dentistry in Elgin for 58 years, until his retirement in 2012 and was a member of the American Dental Association. In earlier years he was involved in Boy Scouting and had served as a Troop leader. Louis was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elgin. He was very kind, thoughtful and generous. He truly enjoyed people, traveling, cooking for others and he especially loved spending time with his daughter, Rene. Louis raised sheep for 29 years and spent a lot of time at his farm in Wisconsin.
Survivors include his daughters, Ann and Rene; and his three grandchildren, Larisa (Eric) Butters, Forrest and Crane Herr; and his great-grandson, William Butters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Corinne R. (nee Blomquist) Uresk, Aug. 8, 2017; and his son, Eric L. Uresk in 1972; his half-brother, Joe Zorko; and brothers, Dan, Matt, Frank, Tony and John Uresk; and his sister, Mary Uresk.
Family and friends will meet for funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, Ill. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Friends of Ann Kiley Center,” 1401 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. To leave an online condolence please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.