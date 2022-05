LA CROSSE — Louis W. Steele, 37, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence. An open house in his honor will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. To view his obituary in its entirety and offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.