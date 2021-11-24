Lovena E. Price

WEST SALEM - Lovena E. Price, 96, of West Salem, WI, and formerly of Onalaska, WI, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on January 22, 1925, to Frank and Viola (Abicht) Dialler. She married Robert E. Price at the Cathedral of St. Joseph The Workman on September 11, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2013. Lovena had worked as a Registered Nurse for St. Francis Hospital for 25 years retiring in 1990. Lovena was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. She enjoyed baking and knitting.

She is survived by her two daughters: Mary Price of Onalaska, Barbara Cavanaugh of Onalaska, four sons: Robert (Cheryl) Price of Kent, WA, Ronald (Carol) Price of St. Louis Park, MN, Michael (Paula) Price of Holmen, WI, John Price of La Crosse, six grandchildren: Mathew, Jonathan, Nick, Steve, Alex and Noah and two great-grandchildren Kyla and Braylen. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth and Steven.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Friday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.