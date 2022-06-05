WEST SALEM, Wis. — Lowell R. Hehl, Jr., better known as “Junior” or “JR,” 52, of West Salem passed away at Gundersen Health System on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with his daughters by his side.

There will be no funeral services. There will be a private family viewing before Junior is cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials, messages, and cards may be sent to Lowell Hehl, 604 Campfire Drive, West Salem, WI 54669 and will be forwarded onto his daughters.