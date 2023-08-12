WEST SALEM — Lowell R. Hehl Sr., 79, of West Salem peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, with his grandson, Kyle, by his side.

In accordance with my dad’s wishes, he will be cremated. A private family visitation is planned. At this time, there are no plans for a celebration of life.

A special thank you to Gundersen Lutheran Hospice, especially Nikki and Michelle, who were with him in the end, Dr. Matthew Sdano and Dr. Patrick Conway for giving me five more years with my dad after his cancer diagnosis.

Memorials, messages and cards may be sent to Melissa Hehl, 604 Campfire Drive, West Salem, WI 54669.

More information and condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.