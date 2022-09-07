 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lu Ellen Pertzsch

Lu Ellen Pertzsch

Lu Ellen Pertzsch, 74, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Holmen Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church, Coulee Region Humane Society, or Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Two minutes of walking after a meal can help control blood sugar levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News