Lu Ellen Pertzsch, 74, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Holmen Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church, Coulee Region Humane Society, or Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation.
For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.