Luann Bertha Marten

TOMAH—Luann Bertha Marten, 83, of Tomah, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 10, 1939, in Sparta, to Raymond and Gertrude (Musch) Westpfahl. Luann was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. After her marriage, she joined St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeville, where she remained a faithful member until her death.

She attended Reel’s Valley School, St. Paul’s Lutheran, and Tomah High School graduating in 1956. After graduation, she worked at Wisconsin Phone Co. in Madison for one year leaving to get married. She met her future husband, Glenn E. Marten, when he was working for her parents on their farm. They were married on July 6, 1957, and celebrated 60 years of marriage before Glenn died in 2017. She worked at Decomat for 14 years, and then at Filippo’s until it closed. She helped Glenn with the Adrian township recycling, and the local election board for over 40 years.

Luann was very active in her Homemakers Club, joining when she was just a senior in high school. She belonged to Valleyette HEC for 65 years. Holding offices in local and county clubs. She got homemaker of the year, was superintendent at the Monroe County Fair in flowers and antiques for over 30 years. She was a member of the Lydia Circle at St. Paul’s, alter guild, and ladies circle at St. John’s. She helped her husband take care of St. John’s Cemetery. She wrote the Reel’s Valley news since 2000. In grade school she played the accordion and along with her brother, they entertained the local PTA and won a talent show in Ontario. She was in 4H club and a junior leader.

She loved to read, do crafts, having booths at the craft shows, doing word puzzles, playing cards, making greetings cards out of recycled cards, and entering exhibits at the county fair, where she won many gold ribbons and trophies. She loved canning dill pickles around 100 quarts each year, plus fruit and vegetables, and making Christmas cookies. She enjoyed going on trips throughout Wisconsin and going down to Tennessee to see family. One of her final biggest acts was taking care of her husband when he got cancer. Her biggest thrill was being nicknamed “Grandma Sally”.

She is survived by four daughters: Cynthia (Dale) Finch of Tomah, Annette (Ray) Sparks of Sevierville, TN, Jean Marten, and Jane (Larry) Friske of Tomah; eight grandkids: Daniel (Keri) Finch, Tony (Kelse Gilson) Finch of Tomah, Jennifer (Dave) Culpepper of Sparta, Joshua (Megan) Sparks, Jared (Payeton) Sparks, Krystal (Nathaniel) Morgan of TN, Nicholas (Santana Brietzke) Friske of Omro, and Megan Friske of Tomah; 14 great-grandkids; and two more due in October; and many step-grandkids; a sister, Marsha Grygleski of Tomah; and brother-in-law, Donald Marten of Norwalk; and a special little dog, Sadie; and cat, Alley; and many other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother; and father-in-law; her daughter, Lynette Marten; her brother, Richard Westpfahl; and wife, Jean; her brothers-in-law: Leonard Marten and Dan Grygleski; and sister-in-law, Darlene Marten.

Luann would like to thank her wonderful family for taking great care of her, which allowed her to stay at home. She would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the great care she received there as well.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 CTH-A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.