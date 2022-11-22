VIROQUA—Lucille Ann Krause, 90, of Viroqua, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. Lucille was born on April 15, 1932, to Albert and Helen (Enos) Ritter of La Crosse, WI. After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1950, she attended St. Francis School of Nursing. Lucille married Charles Krause on October 2, 1954, at Holy Trinity. They resided on the family farm in rural Viroqua where she soon became accustomed to homemaking, raising a family and country living.

She had been an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary, 4-H Club Leader and Homemakers. Charles and Lucille enjoyed vacationing together both while farming and during retirement. They cherished their many friendships and good times along the way. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; bird watching, playing cards, watching wheel of fortune, and eating chocolate brought much pleasure to Lucille.

She is survived by her five children: Keith (Val) Krause, Ray (Michelle) Krause, Rob (Kelli) Krause, Kathy Overbo, and Ken Krause; ten grandchildren: Kayla, Kyle, Kendra, Jerome, Jordan, Ryan, Rebekkah, Terrah, Tabithah, and Tashah; 17 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Krause; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles, on September 30, 2002.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Fr. Joe Richards will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Viroqua Cemetery with lunch to follow at the church. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Viroqua Eagles Cancer Telethon.

Lucille wished to thank her family and friends for their many acts of kindness.