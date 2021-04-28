SPARTA—Lucille B. Thielker was born on December 28, 1931 to Herman and Mabel Thielker. She passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021 at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta, at the age of 89.

She grew up in Fish Creek on the family farm. She loved animals, so she would take care of them. Her true love was playing with the cats and dogs. She loved to do crafts, work on puzzles, go on field trips and listen to the radio.

Lucille is survived by her sisters: Irene Schaller of Sparta and Phyllis (James) Bjorkman of TX; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Lavern and Raymond; a sister Dorothy; sisters-in-law: Arlene, Mary and LaValle; nephews: Edward Manke, Jr., John Thielker and Leonard Thielker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sparta. Pastor John Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.

For everyone’s safety the family requests that masks be worn for the service and visitation.