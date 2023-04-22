EAGLE POINT — Lucille (Boos) Korger, 98 years young, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Aggies Country Living in the town of Eagle Point.

Lucille was born September 10, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Tony and Rose (Turany) Boos. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She raised six children and owned and worked jointly with her husband, Joe, in their family business, Korgers Decorating. After retirement, she became a member of the Senior Center and was active in the group called the Happy Hookers. She also was a member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and Notre Dame Church.

She leaves behind five children: Nancy (Tom) Haley, Tom (Sally) Korger, Julie Barnett, Carol (Jeff) Christenson and Bill (Julie) Korger; a sister, Karen Linzmaier; and sister-in-law, Eileen Boos; all of whom live in the Chippewa area. Additionally are her grands and great-grands: Jessica Schwark (Eli and Geena), Jake Korger, Josh Korger (Cooper and Olivia), Abby (Lucy and Kimber Miller), Sara Kreibich (Trae, Drew and Caeden), Nathan Haley, Angela Muench (Sebastian and Nolan), Nicole Spaeth, Stephanie Hayes Kraus (Hank and Arlo), Zach Hayes (Louis, Leena, Tillie and Bodee), Sammi Hayes Danque (Josephine and Kai), Valerie (Caroline) Kollberg and Christina (Cayden) Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; son, Gary; her parents, Tony and Rose Boos; brothers: Willy, Wally and Robert Boos; infant brother, John Boos; and sisters-in-law: Donna and Lorraine Boos.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be Celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the church.

Sincere and special thanks to all the workers at Aggies Country Living in Eagleton, Moments Hospice and St. Peter’s Parish for Lucille’s quality care and special attention in her last days.

Mom sends a last message, “Ok, Ok, Ok.”

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.