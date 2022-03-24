WESTBY—Lucille Geneva Theige died peacefully on the morning of March 13, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home, on her 102nd birthday.

Lucille was born March 13, 1920, on her family farm in Viroqua township to Harry and Bessie (Olson) Jacobson. She married Earl Theige on August 10, 1940, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nassau, IA. They were married for 54 years before Earl passed away in 1994 and had two children, Jim and Sharon. She cared for her mother Bessie who lived with the family for many years. She and Earl milked cows and raised tobacco on their farm near Avalanche.

Lucille was a joyful and sweet woman who was quick to laugh and beloved by all who knew her. She loved to garden and be surrounded by flowers, plants, and birds. She made many afghans, scarves, and quilts to give to people she loved. Lucille liked to have coffee and sweets to share with friends, and made lots of lefse and Norwegian baked goods over the years. She had a sweet tooth, for chocolate and ice cream especially, and was always ready to split a Spotted Cow with you.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; her son, Jim; brothers: Lawrence, William, and Jason; and sister, Sue Lunde. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (David) Kammel and daughter-in-law Marne (Berg) Theige; grandchildren: Teena (Dan) Olson, Trena Theige (Kelly Helgeson), Carey (Michelle Grosso) Kammel, Matt Kammel, and Leah (Jonathan) Lenoch; great-grandchildren: Tana and Gavin Olson, Alex, Arik, and Aidan Helgeson, Tormon Kammel Grosso, and Ellis Lenoch; nieces and nephews; other relatives, and friends.

Her family wants to thank Norseland Nursing Home for their wonderful care over the last six years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Norseland Nursing Home in Lucille’s memory. https://www.bsjcorp.com/donate/

Dedicated to: Lucile Geneva Theige, Designation to: Norseland Nursing Home Westby, WI.

A burial service at Coon Prairie Cemetery will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St. in Westby, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.