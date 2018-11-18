Lucille Harris

Lucille “Lucy” M. Harris, 96, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
She was born in La Crosse, Oct. 12, 1922, to Shikralla and Mary (Skaff) Joseph. She married Desmond ‘Scotty’ Harris Dec. 22, 1967.
Lucy always had a joke for everyone and was great with one liners. She loved cooking and volunteering at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. She was a legal secretary for many years throughout her working career.
She is survived by one brother, Jerome Joseph, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; one special niece, Sue Joseph of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Desmond ‘Scotty’ Harris; one sister, Linda; and six brothers, Fritz, George, Edmund, Walter, Edward and Martin.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and go to the time of Mass Tuesday at church.
