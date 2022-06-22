VIROQUA—Lucille “Lucy” Faye Volden, age 78, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with her best friend of over 40 years, Vicki, at her side. Lucy was born to the late Gerhard and Hulda (Rongstead) Bjornstad in Westby. Lucy attended primary school at the Clockmakers School and graduated from Westby High School. She married Harold Volden in October of 1961 and together they had two daughters, Debbie (Wooden) and Teresa (Chidester). Lucy worked at NCR in Viroqua for many years and was the first female foreman in the history of the company. She later worked at Trane Company in La Crosse. Lucy enjoyed memories of growing up on the family farm in Westby. She had great memories of her mom taking her and the kids into the woods to pick wild blackberries. She was proud of how pa always wanted Lucy to drive the tractor because she did it the best. Lucy became an avid golfer and excelled in the sport. She was a great gardener, and loved planting flowers and vegetables at her home. She took care of all of the birds, rabbits, and squirrels, providing them food and water (partly so they would leave her garden alone). She loved spending summer evenings at her fire pit at her home. Lucy loved her daughters and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching the Green Bay Packers and golf on T.V.