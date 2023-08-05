LA CROSSE—Lucille “Lucy” Mae Hesselberg of La Crosse, formerly of rural Sparta, peacefully passed on to her new home in heaven on July 29, 2023 at the age of 96. She was welcomed at the gate by her beloved husband, William, dear son, Gary, and her sister, Ulamae Langrehr.

Survivors are her children: Alan of Cape Coral, Florida, Catherine (Gary) Arneson, of La Crosse, and Bill of West Salem. Lucille is also survived by ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind six loving sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her dear friend and neighbor, Jan Langrehr, for her friendship and support over the years. Also thank you to all the caregivers who truly loved and adored Lucy, especially, Emily of Gundersen Hospice care, and Michael of Riverside Transitional care.

Funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service at Rockland Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bangor, Gundersen Foundation – Hospice, or Sunshine on the Trail, Bangor.

Lucille came into this world with nothing, on August 17, 2023, left peacefully, fighting the good fight and finishing the race. We love you! You will remain in our hearts forever.

Complete obituary to follow at www.couleecremation.com.