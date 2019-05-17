Lucille M. Johnston
Lucille M. Johnston, 89, of Viroqua passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. She was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Chicago, to Joseph and Florence (Schuchter) Glueckert. On Feb. 11, 1950, she married Lloyd Johnston in Chicago. Together they had four children. She is survived by her loving husband; daughters, Anita A. Johnston, Susan (Tom) Mazer, Louise (Mark) Staszczak. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene.In accordance with Lucille's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.