Lucille Marie Pedretti, age 90, passed away at Benedictine Villa the morning of Monday, July 26, 2021. Lucille was born in Genoa, WI on March 30, 1931, to Albert and Helen (Venner) Pedretti. She grew up on the family farm and attended St. Charles Elementary and later joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration order in La Crosse. She professed vows and was known as Sister Delphine.

She taught elementary school in several places including Ashland, Spokane, WA, and Eau Claire. She later left the order and taught middle school in Milwaukee. When she retired from teaching, she continued Creative Florals by Lucille and sold floral creations at craft shows. In the early 1990’s she moved to Brice Prairie to care for her mother. Lucille lived in her parents’ home on Lake Onalaska until recently when she moved to the Benedictine Villa. In her spare time Lucille enjoyed arranging flowers, painting, and praying.

She is survived by her siblings: Rita Llorca and Earl (Ruth) Pedretti; her sister-in-law, Cate Pedretti; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Pedretti; her sister, Jean (David) Flottmeyer; and her brothers: Rev. Raymond Pedretti, Rev. Robert Pedretti and Dennis Pedretti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Parish in Onalaska at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on County Road B. A visitation will also be held at St. Patrick’s on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Home Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Parish, Onalaska.