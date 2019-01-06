ST. PAUL, Minn. — Lucille G. Stiever, St Paul died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
She was born June 3, 1931, in La Crosse, to Mike and Ella Mae Lynch Giblin. She grew up on a farm near Caledonia, Minn., that was purchased by her grandparents, Michael and Mary Reilly Giblin in 1870, a few years after emigrating here from Ireland. Lucille took great pride in her Irish heritage.
She married Robert J. Stiever of Wabasha, Minn., June 24, 1961. She and her husband enjoyed the farm and country home for many years. Lucille retired from the Ramsey County Public Library after 30 years as the office and property manager. She is a member of the Ramsey County Friends of the Library, American Legion Auxiliary Rosetown Post, and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert. She requested no services. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, meet at Assembly Area #2.
