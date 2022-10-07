SPARTA—Lucretia L. Turnmire, age 76, of Sparta, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born January 21, 1946, to Arthur and Laura (Richer) Babcock in Necedah, Wisconsin. Lucretia attended Wyeville Elementary School and Tomah High School. She was incredibly musical and was a talented accordion player. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed playing bingo at the community center. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world.

She is survived by her children, Tammy (Bob Lang) Turnmire, Michael Turnmire, and Terry (Lisa) Turnmire; many grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Wanda La Bar and Kate Turnmire; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and her son, Billy Turnmire.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Don Root will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.