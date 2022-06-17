WINONA—Lucretia M. (Heer) LaFavor, age 89, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. A meal will be served following the Mass. A family burial will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lanesboro, MN.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
