Lucretia M. (Heer) LaFavor

WINONA—Lucretia M. (Heer) LaFavor, age 89, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. A meal will be served following the Mass. A family burial will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lanesboro, MN.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

