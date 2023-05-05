Luther Grohn, 75, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an ATV accident on May 2, 2023. He was out checking the progress of spring planting and ended up at his eternal home with His Savior.

Luther was the oldest of six children born to Gordon and Lois Grohn. He was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on May 4, 1947.

Luther grew up on the family farm on the “Chippewa River Bottoms”. He was in the last class to graduate from Fosbroke Country School, which was less than a mile from the home farm.

Besides helping on the family farm, he enjoyed playing football and baseball in school, and was active in 4-H.

Upon graduation from Elk Mound High School in 1965, Luther attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he attained a degree in Agriculture and Business. It was during this time he also served in the Army Reserves.

Luther was united in marriage to Virginia Harrison on a cold winter night, February 17, 1980, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he was a life long member.

Luther played softball on the church league and sang in the choir. In addition to being a pillar in his faith community, Luther was also a pillar in the farming community. He took great pride in his production of kidney beans. He served as a director on the Western Wisconsin Renewal Energy Coop Board and as a school board member for Elk Mound. His favorite recreation was deer hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David and nephew, Dennis.

Luther is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia; step-sons: Larry Lemler and his sons and Bruce Lemler; siblings: Lyle (Sue) Grohn, Dan (Kathy Cicha) Grohn, Kathy (Steve) Foster, and Carolyn (Ted) Hackman; nieces, nephews; and his exceptional caregiver, Beth Gundlach.

The funeral service for Luther will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held at the Hulke Family Funeral Home on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and for one hour at the church prior to the service.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting family with the arrangements.