Luther Warren Selbo, born March 2, 1946, passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
He was born in La Crosse as the first of four sons to Warren and Margie (Sween) Selbo. A graduate of Stoughton High School he earned his B.A. from North Central College and M.S. from Winona State University. He spent his 34 year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator at Weston H.S, Holmen H.S., Mauston H.S. and the last 23 years at West Salem H.S., before retiring in 2003. Retirement brought opportunities for more golf with his friends, winter escapes to Florida beaches and long motorcycles rides on the nation’s back roads.
He married Tammy (White) in 1979 and their union created a family of five children, sons, Peter Selbo of Madison, Wis., Phillip Selbo of Belgrade, Mont., and Eric Schroeder of Onalaska; daughters, Laurie Schroeder of Galesville and Lisa Witzke of La Crosse. They have six grandchildren, Dorian and Perigrin Selbo of Montana, Brandon Witzke of Madison, Alec Witzke of La Crosse, Sam (Abby) Naas of Holmen and Nora Naas of Galesville. They also welcomed one great-grandson, Luther Naas of Holmen.
Luther’s long time avocation was officiating high school basketball and football. He liked being a part of the game at a full gym and being on the football field with his crew for a Friday night game.
In addition to children and grandchildren, he is survived by his aunt and uncle, Kent and Mary Sween of Onalaska; his brothers, John (Burneatta Bridge ) of Middleton, David (Jean Schnoor) of Stoughton and Paul (Sue) of McFarland; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Sonya) White of Reno, Minn., and Richard (Rhonda) White of Buffalo City.
Luther was a lucky man. He lived a life with a beautiful loving wife and family. He was a man of faith and optimism, had a rewarding career and many true friends. Remember, “Pack light and stay well balanced.”
A celebration of Luther’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
