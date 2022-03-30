 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lyla V. Johnson

HOUSTON, MN—Lyla V. Johnson, 102, of Houston, MN died at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, one month and one day before her 103rd birthday.

There will be a funeral service for Lyla at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church in rural Houston. Burial will be in the Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Houston. Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

