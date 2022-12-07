Lyle Dean Gordon, 86, of Holmen, Wis., passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Lyle was born in Mariaville, Neb. He was raised in Newport, Neb., and graduated high school in Bassett, Neb., where he met his wife, Carol June. They were married on May 25, 1956. Throughout the years, different small business ventures took them many places in Colorado, Nebraska and Wisconsin where they raised their four children. In 1998 they found their final home, a Christmas Tree Farm in Holmen, Wis.

Always being the adventurous type, Lyle had his private pilot’s license most of his life. He water skied until he was 60 years old, drove semi-truck, traveled the country in his motor home, and attended Nebraska Cornhusker football games as a season ticket holder later passing those tickets to his grandson, Dustin. Lyle took immense pride in his children and grandchildren. June and Lyle spent most of their time chasing around the country to attend every event possible.

Lyle lived a full life blessed by his family that survive him including his children: Pam (Leif) Nelson of Holmen, Wis., Roxie Betthauser of Holmen, Wis., Brenda Gordon of Onalaska, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Gordon of Onalaska, Wis.; brother-in-law, Larry Fischer of Bassett, Neb.; sister-in-law, Marlene (Ted) Johnson of Rapid City, S.D.; and sister-in-law, Ione Fischer of Bassett, Neb. Lyle is survived by his grandchildren: Tasha (Adam), Torin (Ashley), Tobey (Laura), Kyle (Irene), Britt, Ashlee (Kellen), Dustin; and 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Gordon who passed on August 3, 2022; daughter, Deborah June; son, Todd; his parents; four brothers and three sisters; brothers-in-law, Lyle Fischer, and Roger Fischer; sisters-in-law: Glenna Fischer, and Ardelle Fischer; and nephew, Dave Fischer.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Marcia Iverson for her compassionate care for Lyle through this difficult time.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s or cancer research.

