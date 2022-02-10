CALEDONIA/SPRING GROVE, MN—God our heavenly Father called His son Lyle G. Klinski, 91, of Caledonia/Spring Grove to his eternal home on February 6, 2022. Lyle had lived in Caledonia but for the last 3 years he had been residing at the Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN.

Lyle was born November 20, 1930. His parents were Reinhold and Minnie Klinski, Lyle served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. On May 1, 1958, Lyle married his loving wife, Marie Slama. They lived in the Caledonia/Eitzen area their entire lives. Lyle was a farmer. If you asked him what he did, he would say I tried to farm. He also worked at Trane Company as a welder from time to time in addition to farming. After Lyle and Marie retired, they moved to Caledonia. He then worked for the Houston County Recycling Center. Lyle really enjoyed his years working at the recycling center, his co-workers and all the people he met there. Lyle loved to read and would read bags and bags of books from the Caledonia Historical Society book sales. Lyle also put in lots of miles walking around Caledonia with frequent stops at Ole’s Barber Shop. Those walks eventually had to end when his spinal stenosis made it too hard to walk. Then eventually Lyle moved into the Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove. That then became home for Lyle. He loved the people there that took such good care of him. They became family to Lyle. Lyle was active in Houston County VFW Post 3833 and the American Legion. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Lyle had great love for his Savior, family and his country. Lyle was never about the materialist things in this life. Lyle had a very strong faith in his Lord and Savior and has been waiting for a long time to be called home.

Lyle is the proud father of: Richard (Yin Chiao) Slama, Ronald (Sharon) Klinski, daughter-in-law Debby Klinski, Grace Anderson and Nancy (Tim) Rieck. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Lyle loved his sisters: Sally Nelson, Margie (LeRoy) Rud, Marlene Mattson, sister-in-law, Rosemary (Dick) Rosenthal; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie and two sons he was also proud of: Randy and Gary, parents, parents-in-law: Joseph and Agnes Slama: a son-in-law Jordan Anderson: four brothers-in-law: David Nelson, Le Roy Mattson, Vernon Slama, Bill Belling and two sisters-in-law: Marion Slama and Irene Belling.

A very special and huge THANK YOU to Gundersen Tweeten Care Center employees for being a part of Lyle’s family and making it home these past 3 years. We can’t thank you enough for the loving care and giving his family such great peace of mind. You are all a true blessing. We would also like to thank Pastor Wolff for his visits, and to Heartland Hospice for their great service and support.

Funeral services will be Friday February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St, Caledonia. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may call at the church Friday February 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services for visitation. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Dad, if I had a medal, I would give it to you.

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”—(2 Timothy 4:7)

Dad, you are the best; we love you to eternity. Blessed be your memory.